Joel Heine
Joel Heine

Eagle - Born to Eternal Life October 1st, 2020 at the age of 79. Reunited with Kathryn, his beloved wife of 59 years. Proud father John (Dawn), David (Jodi) and Aaron (Theresa). Loving grandfather Sara (John) Studt, Ryan (Geroldina), Samuel (Jessica), Bethany, Andrew, Jacob and great-grandpa of Ashlynn Studt and Micah. Dearly loved by brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A proud US Army Veteran and longtime employee of Falk Corp. He touched many lives through his volunteer work and community service.

Visitation to take place Thursday, October 8th 2020 from 3-5pm at ALL SAINTS LUTHERAN CHURCH (9131 South Howell Avenue, Oak Creek) with a Funeral Service to follow.










Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2020.
