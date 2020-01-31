Services
Randle–Dable Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
First Congregational UCC
100 E. Broadway Ave.
Waukesha, WI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
First Congregational UCC
100 E. Broadway Ave
Waukesha, WI
Resources
JoEllen McAvoy

Waukesha - A longtime and well-loved teacher for Waukesha Public Schools passed away Jan. 28, 2020 at age 69. Beloved mother of Erin (Tom) Saeger and Megan (Henry) Kazmirski; cherished grandmother of Jack, Collin & Tristan Saeger and Addison & Ian Kazmirski; dear sister of Mary Lynne Schultz and Jane Martin and devoted aunt of Scott (Kathy) Schultz, Todd (Debbie) Schultz and Chad (Julie) Schultz. Preceded in death by her parents Philip and Marjorie (Uber) Martin. Visitation Mon., Feb. 3rd from 4PM until 7PM at the FUNERAL HOME. Visitation continues Tues., Feb. 4th from 9:30AM until the 10:30AM funeral service at First Congregational UCC, 100 E. Broadway Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Private burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to her church. Visit www.randledable.com for the complete notice.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
