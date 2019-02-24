Niedziejko, Joeseph E. Joseph Emil Niedziejko of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, died on February 20. He was 89. Joe was born on March 11, 1929, to Wladyslaw and Emilia Walenczk Niedziejko, immigrants from Poland who came to the United States with the hope of every immigrant- to build a better future for their family. Joe attended South Division High School, where he excelled in athletics, playing football and basketball while working after school at the Milwaukee Road. He joined the Milwaukee Police Department in 1949, only to be drafted into the US Army months later. Joe readily admitted he had it much easier than other soldiers of the Korean War era as his athletic skills resulted in recruitment to play regimental football. While stationed in Germany, he traveled Europe playing football with some of the finest college players of the era. Upon his return to Milwaukee, he resumed his career with the Milwaukee Police Department earning the rank of Detective and serving in the Vice Squad. In 1964, he won a landmark Wisconsin Supreme Court case that, to this day, ensures that an officer cannot be fired for refusing to testify in secret court proceedings (in violation of Department rules). Nor can uncorroborated, secret testimony gathered in a John Doe investigation be used against an officer. Joe left police work to return to the job he held during his high school days during World War 2- blacksmith for the Milwaukee Road. He spent over 25 years at the Road as a blacksmith and welder and served as a Union Steward. When the Milwaukee Road was unceremoniously closed in bankruptcy 1986, the Road denied the workers and retirees of their earned pensions. Once again, Joe took up the fight and over the course of two years, won the Milwaukee Road worker's case with the National Labor Relations Board and got their severance and pensions reinstated. In 1955, Joe met the love of his life, Margaret Ann Colling. She was a nursing student at Alverno College who won his heart on their second date when she ate an entire fried chicken at an American Legion cookout. They married in 1956 and welcomed their daughter Janet into their lives. Sadly, Janet was born with a heart defect that took her from them in 1958 when she was 18 months old. Through their sadness, they built a life based on love. In 1963 they welcomed daughter Julie Ann into their lives as a gift from heaven. Son, Daniel was born in 1969 to joyful surprise. Marge preceded Joe in death on July 27, 2005. In reflecting on his long life, Joe would say that he was a lucky man who lived a blessed life. Those who knew him will remember his kindness and his stubbornness. Joe enjoyed gardening and was renown for his legendary apple tree, perfect tomatoes, and abundant green beans. Joe is survived by his daughter Julie Brandenburg and her partner Jacob Muchin. His son Daniel Niedziejko and his wife, Christina Ward. Joe very much loved his 'little Paczki'; his grandchild Ruadhan Ward. He is also survived by numerous and beloved nieces and nephews, and his daughter-in-law's brothers whom he cared about very much, Scott and Thomas Ward. A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS FUNERAL HOME on Monday February 25, 2019 from 4 PM until time of services at 6 PM. Private Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joe's name to the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. (Children's cared for Janet during her short life; Joe has made yearly contributions to them since 1958.)



