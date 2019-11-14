|
Johanna Grace Duckert
Wauwatosa - Passed away on November 13, 2019 at the age of 97. She came into the world on September 1, 1922 in Hartington Nebraska, but her mother's family immigrated to the United States from Germany when her mother was about nine years old. Grace's family originally lived in a sod house on the prairie, but by the time she was born they were living in a frame house on their farm in Bow Valley. Her oldest sister was a nun, and when her order transferred her to Wisconsin, the entire family moved to join her.
Grace's sisters were teachers, and she followed in their footsteps. Her first classes were held in a single room country schoolhouse where she had to light a wood stove and break the ice on the water container in the winter. Later, Grace and Ken Duckert met at the Teacher's School in Dodge County, and married after his return from service in the Air Force after WWII. They built their first house in Hartford with the help of her father, and quickly had their first of three children, Angela, Katherine and Theodore. The family soon moved to West Bend to be closer to the courthouse, and had their fourth child, Michele, while Ken and Grace pursued their Bachelor's degrees in social work while commuting to UW Oshkosh. After moving to Wauwatosa in the sixties, Grace both worked and attended UWM to receive her Master's degree in social work in 1970. She was employed at the old St. Mary's Hospital and then at Curative at Children's Hospital as a Psychiatric Social Worker for many years before retirement.
Grace loved reading, music, travel, gardening and learning, and thought always about how she could help others. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, husband Ken and son Theodore. She leaves behind her daughters Katherine, Angela (Steve Bialk) and Michele (Les Braze), grandson Henry Mittelstadt, nieces Beth DeChant of Germantown, Marilyn Primus of Kentucky, Joannie Allison of Arizona and godson Greg Duckert of Stoughton. Special thanks to friends Leslie Smith, Jeanne Bril and Jenny Zimmer for their time and kindness, and to Horizon Hospice Care.
"Death is nothing at all. I have only slipped away into the next room. I am but waiting for you… Somewhere very near, just around the corner. All is well. "
Scott-Holland
