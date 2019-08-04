|
|
Pemper, Johanna (Nee Hashek) Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, July 30, 2019, age 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Andrew. Dear mother of Penny Phelps and Pamela (Pete) Schweiss. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Funeral Home 4 PM until time of Funeral Service at 6 PM. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019