John A. Bayliss



passed away on August 31, 2020 at the age of 62. Loving father to Erin. He is survived by former wife Heidi Haley, and siblings Peggy Judge, Katie, Steve, David, Mary Jones and Sara Mierow. He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Betty Bayliss and brother Paul.



John became a skilled cost accountant, serving several businesses over the years. He loved the outdoors, camping, cross country skiing and most of all hiking with his daughter Erin.



Private family service.









