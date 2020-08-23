John A. FiorenzaJohn Anthony Fiorenza, age 88, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020. Born in Rockford, IL, he came to Milwaukee at the age of 17 to attend Marquette University and then Marquette Law School. At Marquette, he met JoAnn Bachhuber from Mayville, WI, who became his beloved wife of nearly 67 years.John was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his wife JoAnn, their seven children: Anne Fiorenza, Mary Fiorenza (Michael Edmonds), Clare Fiorenza (Dennis Bersch), Margaret Fiorenza (Mark Santacrose), John Jr. (Shelli), Dan (Donna), and Jane Abernethy (Jed); and also, by their 18 surviving grandchildren: Annette (Dave), Jennifer (Matt), Amy, Devin (Samina), Rosalie (Kyle), Julia, Maddy (Ben), Liz, Anthony, Ryan (Colleen), Nina, Erin, Nick, Vicky, Dan (Becky), Alaina, Conor, and Shea; and five great grandchildren: Benji, Gabe, Emma, Nakina, and Malcolm.Preceded in death by his precious granddaughter Maggie Bersch, parents Anthony Fiorenza and Mafalda Chioppi Fiorenza, brother Guy Fiorenza, and brothers-in-law Dr. Thomas Bachhuber, Jim Treible, and Dr. Steven Pantelick.John will be lovingly remembered as well by his brother Bill Fiorenza (Mary), and sisters-in-law Gloria Fiorenza, Margo Bachhuber, Mary Nell Treible, and Betsy Simons (Nick).John's loves included his practice of law, college basketball, camping, and fishing. But, most of all, John loved God, his family, his neighbor, and Marquette University.John was the first Italian-American judge in the State of Wisconsin and became a reserve judge when he returned to private practice. Throughout his life he was active in civic organizations and received numerous awards and recognitions. He was especially proud of his Marquette University awards, including Law Alumnus of the Year and Marquette Alumnus of the Year.He was a member of St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church. A service and celebration will be held at a later date. Memorials in John's name can be made to the Marquette University Law School Scholarship Fund or Father Gene's Help Center.John's complete obituary can be found at the Harder Funeral Home website.