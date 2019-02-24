|
Hennes, John A. "Johnny" Lost his battle with Pancreatic Cancer and passed peacefully into heaven on February 6th, 2019 with his family and friends at his side. Preceded in death by his loving mother Marie Giaimo Hennes and Grandparents Anthony Giaimo Sr. and Maxine D. Stortz-Dionne Giaimo. Cherished son of James J. Hennes and beloved Brother to Debra Ann and Robert Christopher (Natalie Cox) Hennes. Adored Uncle of Derek and Danielle Hennes and Samantha and Marjorie Marie (Maggie) Hennes. Further survived by many other relatives and friends. John had a BS Degree in Chemistry from UWM and worked for many years in various technical and sales manager positions for Wayne Pigment Corp. of Milwaukee (1985-2006); Sales Manager at HCI in Wausau (2006-2007); Account Manager for Deeks & Company in Georgia (2008-2010); and COO/Technical Director for Krete Industries of Butler, WI. (2010-2019). John was a past President of the Wisconsin Paint & Coatings Assoc. and was an active member of the National Concrete Masonry Assoc. and the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute. John's technical expertise and creativity will be missed by all. A mass of Christian burial and a celebration of John's life will be held at Three Holy Women, Holy Rosary Parish, located at 2011 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, WI. 53202 on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. The family will receive friends and relatives from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the mass. John will be interned at Holy Cross Cemetery alongside his beloved mother in a private family service at a later date. The Hennes family wishes to express our deep appreciation to the Aurora Summit Vince Lombardi Clinic and the Aurora Zilber Family Hospice for their dedication and compassionate care. All services arranged by Northshore Funeral Services, Shorewood, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name to the Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa, WI. or to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation in Longmont, CO. would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019