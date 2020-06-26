John A. Immekus
John A. Immekus

Grafton - formerly of Whitefish Bay, passed away June 19, 2020 at age 82. Survived by his wife of 45 years Irma "Lupita," his children Daniel (Trinell) Immekus, Laura (Jude) Gagliano and Edward (Amy) Immekus; grandchildren John, Cecilia, Sebastian, Josefina and Natalia; and brother Robert (the late Dora Estela) Immekus. Preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Augusta Immekus, brother Melvin Joseph (the late Julane) Immekus, Jr.

Visitation Wednesday, July 1st 9:30-10:30AM at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, with procession to St. Joseph Parish, 1619 Washington St., Grafton for Mass at 11AM. Inurnment St. Joseph Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com .






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 376-9600
