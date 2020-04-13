|
John A. Kalusche
Friday April 10, 2020. Age 80 years. Beloved husband of the late Sandra Kalusche(nee Somol). Loving father of Michael Kalusche and Tammi(Ron)Zierer. Proud grandpa of Mitchell and Matthew Zierer. Beloved brother of Darlene(late Joe) Stengel, Gordon(Gloria). Preceded in death by his parents, John and Olivia and his sister Shirley Mae. After discharge from the Army, he worked in the bakery which he took pride in for 40 years. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Private Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to are appreciated.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookfield Rehab and Specialty Care and Davita Dialysis for their compassion care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020