Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish
800 Marquette Ave
South Milw, WI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish
800 Marquette Ave
South Milw, WI
John A. Langteau

John A. Langteau Notice
John A. Langteau

Passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the age of 65. Preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Angeline Langteau. He is survived by his fiancee Joan Katzka. Loving father to Gina and grandfather to Lily, Hunter and Charlotte. Loving brother to Linda Wunder and Kim (Dave) Blasing. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including his OSOB brothers. John was an Army veteran and a member of the American Legion Riders. He loved riding his motorcycle, traveling and cooking. Memorial visitation at Divine Mercy Parish (800 Marquette Ave, South Milw) on Monday, February 24 from 9 to 11 AM with Mass at 11 AM. Private interment.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
