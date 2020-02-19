Services
Mueller Funeral Home
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Morning Star Ev. Lutheran Church
N71 W20131 Highland Rd.
Jackson, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Morning Star Ev. Lutheran Church
N71 W20131 Highland Rd.
Jackson, WI
View Map
Resources
Jackson - Born to Eternal Life February 18, 2020, age 80 years. Beloved husband of Marlene (nee Gresens) Lober. Loving father of Timothy (J. Spencer Shafer) Lober, Matthew (Charlene) Lober, Rebecca (Robert) Johnson, and Andrew (Paula) Lober. Dear brother of John (Anna) Lober. Further survived by 5 grandchildren, many other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the Mueller Funeral Home, in Cedarburg, from 4-7PM. A visitation will also be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 10-12 Noon at Morning Star Ev. Lutheran Church (N71 W20131 Highland Rd.), Jackson, followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon. Paul will be laid to rest at David's Star Ev. Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Morning Star Ev. Lutheran Church, Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School, or to the American Legion Post #486 are appreciated.

