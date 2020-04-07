|
|
John A. "Jack" Miller
Glendale - Of Glendale. Entered into Eternal Life, Sunday April 5, 2020, at the age of 85 years. Loving husband of Judy (nee Ferber) for 54 years. Beloved father of Gregory (Denise) Miller and Kristin Wood. Dear grandfather of Lauren, Jacob, William and Elliot. Dear brother of Donna Smith. Preceded in death by his brother Randall Miller and his sister Sandra Wiitala. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Private Family Services. A Memorial Service celebrating Jack's Life will be held at a later date.
Prior to his retirement, Jack was Vice-President of professional sales at Andis Corporation in Racine. In lieu of flowers, memorials to North Shore Congregational Church in Fox Point appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020