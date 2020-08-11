John A. Pfannerstill
Wauwatosa - Born on May 24, 1926. Passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the ripe old age of 94 years. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 69 years, Carol (née Albrecht) who was the love of his life, together with one son, John (Lori), and three daughters, Susan (John) Crawford, Nancy (Steven) Kolter, and Mary Moring. He is further survived by eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren, along with many other relatives and friends, all of whom loved him very much. Visitation will be at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1500 N. Wauwatosa Avenue, Wauwatosa, on Thursday, August 13 from 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial is celebrated at 11 a.m. Entombment will immediately follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI. Please visit https://www.schmidtandbartelt.com
