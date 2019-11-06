|
John Alexander Benske II
Shorewood - Born to Eternal Life on October 28, 2019. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, November 12th, 2019 at Three Holy Women Catholic Parish, St Hedwig Church; 1702 N. Humboldt Avenue; Milwaukee 53202 from 2-4:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial 4:00 PM. Following the Mass, you are cordially invited to join John's family as they continue to celebrate his life at a reception at the Wisconsin City Club, 900 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee 53233. Please go to Northshore Funeral Services website for complete notice
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019