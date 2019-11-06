Services
Northshore Funeral Services
3601 North Oakland Avenue
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 961-1812
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Three Holy Women Catholic Parish, St Hedwig Church
1702 N. Humboldt Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Three Holy Women Catholic Parish, St Hedwig Church
1702 N. Humboldt Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Benske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Alexander Benske II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Alexander Benske II Notice
John Alexander Benske II

Shorewood - Born to Eternal Life on October 28, 2019. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, November 12th, 2019 at Three Holy Women Catholic Parish, St Hedwig Church; 1702 N. Humboldt Avenue; Milwaukee 53202 from 2-4:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial 4:00 PM. Following the Mass, you are cordially invited to join John's family as they continue to celebrate his life at a reception at the Wisconsin City Club, 900 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee 53233. Please go to Northshore Funeral Services website for complete notice

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline