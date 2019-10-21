Resources
John Alois Maul Notice
Milwaukee - John Alois Maul, 79, entered eternal life on October 17, 2019. Resident of Oostburg, former longtime resident of Fox Point, he was preceded in death by best friend and beloved wife Ann Maul (nee Weaver). Loving father of Katherine (Kerry) Malland, Sara (Jeremy) Cherny and Dr. Scott (Anne) Maul. Proud grandfather of Jacob and Matthew Malland; Joey and Michael Cherny; and Sira and Caroline Maul. Beloved son of the late Geraldine (nee Byrns) and Alois Maul of Whitefish Bay. Dear brother of Maureen (Duane) Mayhew and David (Mary) Maul. Further survived by an extraordinary group of relatives and dear friends. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 22 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Wenig Funeral Homes in Oostburg and Wednesday, at St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Kohler from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Kohler. Memorials in John's name may be made to s Project, Honor Flight or a . For online condolences and additional infor¬mation please visit www.wenigfh.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
