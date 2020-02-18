|
John "Big John" Andrew Bigley, Jr.
Our dearest Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle and Friend, John "Big John" Andrew Bigley, Jr. passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 79 years.
During his life he was the beloved husband and best friend of Sonja Rae Bigley (nee: Nelson); a loving father to Christopher (Nora) Bigley, Cindy (Ron Kruse) Schumacher, Brian Bigley, Becky (Jim) Scuric, Lori Bermke (Maggie Keller) ,Vince Bermke; and a proud grandfather to; Danny, Jimmy, Allie, Jeremy, Vince Jr, Katy, Mika, Stephanie, Travis, Mandy, Jess and Amanda; a great grandfather to Levi, Ari, Clarkson, Jordan, Jaxon and Jadon; and a caring brother to Jim Bigley.
Funeral services honoring John's life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Kenosha, WI. A private inurnment will be held at a later date in Holy Apostles Cemetery in New Berlin. A visitation for John will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the Boy Scouts Three Harbor Council, 330 S. 84th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53214 would be appreciated by the family.
