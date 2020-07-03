John "Jack" Anthony Serbin Jr.



John "Jack" Anthony Serbin Jr., 79 of Waukesha, WI. Passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 15, 2020. Born October 20, 1940 in Ironwood, MI. Son of the late Gertrude and John Serbin. Brother to Jim and the late Janice, Gerry, and Joe. Married his loving wife, Marcia (Brach) in Bessmer, MI in 1962. Father to John (Cindy Serbin), Tina (Riek), Brenda (Milan Radojicic), and Nicolle (Jim Feilbach). Grandfather to Amanda, Tiffany (Michael Beinemann), Brandyn, Danny, Steve, Colin, Jordon, and Autumn. Papa to Blakely and Jack Beinemann. Retired from Briggs and Stratton after 30 years. He worked at Walmart for the last 9 years. In his retirement he enjoyed traveling with Marcia, especially to Vegas. Jack loved his Green Bay Packers, and we all enjoyed going to games with him. We will greatly miss him and his awesome sense of humor. He was very devoted to his family and always made sure we were all taken care of. There will be no formal funeral service, per his wishes. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers.









