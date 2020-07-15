1/
John Apalsch
1958 - 2020
John Apalsch

John "8-Ball" Apalsch, 61, of Allenton, passed unexpectedly Friday July 10th, 2020. John was born August 5th, 1958 in Milwaukee, WI to Anatolijs (Tony) and Irene (Young) Apalsch; the second of five children. He graduated from Milwaukee Boys Tech at the age of 16 and worked as a ranch hand and then as a diesel mechanic when he met his forever love, Laurie (Button), at Wolski's Tavern. After asking her to dinner, John convinced her to ride there on the handle bars of his bicycle and they were together ever since. They married in Milwaukee on February 20th, 1982- an unseasonably warm day, and in the following years raised two daughters, traveled throughout the country, laughed often, and had many adventures in between.

John was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister Mary, but is survived by Laurie, his wife of nearly 40 years, daughters Jessica (Matt) Verwey, Kimberly (Corey) Newby; grandchildren Timothy, Levi, MB, Duke, and Esme; siblings Robert (Anne) Apalsch, Ann (Andreas) Loeffler, and Martha (Michael) Tsuchihashi; step-father Michael Gregory; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

John was a strong and wise man, ever the thinker, rich in wit and always generous. He had a reserved and comforting manner, never shied away from the truth and lived life on his own terms. John excelled at anything he tried and some of his many hobbies included fishing, hunting, recreational shooting, reading, bowling, playing the guitar and banjo, and spending time with family and friends. It is with much sadness that such a loved and respected man has passed, but John will be forever alive in the memories of all those lucky enough to have known him.

There will be a service on July 25th from 1-3pm at the Veterans Memorial Park in Allenton.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.

(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
