|
|
John A. Radler, Jr.
Oxford, FL - John Arthur Radler, Jr, age 89, of Oxford, FL passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at The Villages Regional Hospital, The Villages, FL. He was the husband of Joan Elizabeth (Garlock) Radler, and they married February 27, 1954. Joan proceeded him November 6, 2008, after more than 54 years of marriage. Their first date was at a cottage on Lake Tichigan where he helped his Uncle Henry dig an outhouse. My mother loved his faith and his sense of outdoor adventure, and they led us on many camping, fishing and canoe trips, which we shared with our aunts, uncles, cousins and family friends. His vocation was to live a married life, and he became the husband of Lillian (Clark) Radler for 10 years; they recently moved to Trinity Springs Assisted Living where she continues to reside.
John was born June 21, 1930 in Milwaukee, WI the oldest son of the late John A. and Mary Louise (Conley) Radler, Sr. He loved spending summers at his mother's childhood home in Hubble, MI, where he developed his love of the outdoors. He attended The Michigan College of Mining and Technology, now known as MTU. He graduated in 1954 as a Metallurgical Engineer and began his career at Bucyrus-Erie in South Milwaukee. He spent that last years of his career in Civil Service with the US Navy, where among many adventures he led the team that repaired flag ship of the 5th fleet in record time when its drive shaft failed. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force Reserve.
John is survived by his sons, William J. Radler of Titusville, FL, Thomas M. Radler of Midland, MI, John A. Radler, III of Midland, MI and daughter Mary E. Pent of Leesville, SC. He and Joan have 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren (so far). He is survived by brothers, David Howard and Paul Robert Radler. John also is preceded in death by his son Paul Joseph and his brother and wife George David and Mary (Herr) Radler. The boys of John A Radler Sr. have always been very independent, but stayed close due to the strong faith they shared with their parents and wives. They have been a great example of love, joy, faith and forgiveness. They will ultimately all rest together with their wives at Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the Becker Ritter Funeral Home, Brookfield, WI.
A Mass of Christian Burial with visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Sebastian Parish, 5400 W. Washington Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53208, the visitation starting at 10:00 am until the 11:00 am Funeral Mass. Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020