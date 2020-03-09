Resources
Wauwatosa - Of Wauwatosa. Born to Eternal Life on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the age of 83 years. Lovingly survived by his beloved Marilyn Squire, stepchildren Joseph (Karin) Legan, Susan (Patrick) Cranley and Ann (Bill) Scallon, sister Kathryn Stapleton and brother Carl (Eva) Aschenbrener, grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Kay (née Munn), parents Frank and Marie (née Ennis) Aschenbrener, and 5 siblings.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, from 10:00 AM-11:45 AM at ST. THERESE PARISH, 9525 W. Bluemound Rd., Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00 PM. The Most Reverend Bishop Jeffrey R. Haines, Celebrant. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , the Sisters of the Divine Savior or the Milwaukee Catholic Home suggested.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
