John B. Melchior
Wauwatosa - Born to Eternal Life February 23, 2020, age 68 years. Preceded in death by his parents John G. and Doris S. Melchior, and sisters Anne C. and Beata M. Melchior. Dear brother of Joan (Mohamed Soumah) Melchior. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. John was a 1969 graduate of Francis Jordan High School.
Visitation Saturday, March 14, from 12 NOON to 1:30 PM at the Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Service at 1:30 PM. Interment Saturday, May 23, 12 NOON at St. Ambrose Cemetery in Wabeno, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Milwaukee Light Engineering Society, www.mlesrr.com, would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020