Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ballinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ballinger

Notice Condolences Flowers

John Ballinger Notice
Ballinger, John Passed away March 18, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Beloved husband of Anna (nee Schauer). Loving father of Thomas (Mary), Michael (Cindy), and Robert (Jennifer). Dear Opa of Emily (John), Rosalia (Brian), Teresa (Melky), Oliver (Lenore), Rae, Jonathon, Rachel, and Noah. Great Opa of Josiah, Ariana, and Gavin. Brother-in-law of Joe (Mary) Schauer. Preceded in death by his parents Stefan and Rosalia, and sisters Mary, Sophie, and Clara. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Founder of the Schoolhouse Deer Camp. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday March 22, 2019 at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 49th & Wells. Visitation Friday 9:00 am until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now