Ballinger, John Passed away March 18, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Beloved husband of Anna (nee Schauer). Loving father of Thomas (Mary), Michael (Cindy), and Robert (Jennifer). Dear Opa of Emily (John), Rosalia (Brian), Teresa (Melky), Oliver (Lenore), Rae, Jonathon, Rachel, and Noah. Great Opa of Josiah, Ariana, and Gavin. Brother-in-law of Joe (Mary) Schauer. Preceded in death by his parents Stefan and Rosalia, and sisters Mary, Sophie, and Clara. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Founder of the Schoolhouse Deer Camp. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday March 22, 2019 at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 49th & Wells. Visitation Friday 9:00 am until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019