Baumgartner, Rev. John Reverend John H. Baumgartner, 82, of Greenfield, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Clement Manor. Services for Rev. John will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Clement Manor, 3939 S. 92nd Street in Greenfield. Relatives and friends may visit with the family before the service from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM. A private burial will take place immediately following the service. A full obituary will appear on the website for Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 625 S. Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105 (262) 763-3434 www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019