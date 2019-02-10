Services
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Resources
More Obituaries for John Baumgartner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. John Baumgartner

Notice Condolences Flowers

Rev. John Baumgartner Notice
Baumgartner, Rev. John Reverend John H. Baumgartner, 82, of Greenfield, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Clement Manor. Services for Rev. John will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Clement Manor, 3939 S. 92nd Street in Greenfield. Relatives and friends may visit with the family before the service from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM. A private burial will take place immediately following the service. A full obituary will appear on the website for Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 625 S. Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105 (262) 763-3434 www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.