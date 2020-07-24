John Bowen, Jr. "Jack" PrinceDied June 22, 2020, at age 97. He is survived by his wife, friend, and ardent travelling companion Martha, by daughters Mary Prince and Sarah Frey, son-in-law Steve Frey, son John and daughter-in-law Patricia Hick, and by five grandchildren: Bowen, Honora, and Ella Prince, and Henry and Gillian Frey.Jack served in the Army Signal Corps in World War II, at a remote base on Hudson's Bay, Canada. He had a BS degree from Iowa State University and an MS in electrical engineering from UW-Madison. He worked as an electrical engineer and system planner at Wisconsin Electric (now WE Energies) for 38 years, retiring in 1987.Music was a close friend. He started the study of piano when he was 7, and pipe organ at age 14. He served as organist and choir director at Christ Church (Episcopal) in Whitefish Bay in the 1950s, and filled in again there on numerous occasions over the next 60 years. In retirement, he became a Colleague of the American Guild of Organists, and substituted as an organist at many churches of various denominations. Still taking piano lessons into his 90s, he gave piano recitals of classical music on his birthday, the last one when he was 95. After moving to Saint John's on the Lake in 2014, he played the organ for Evensong on Sundays.He also played euphonium in several community bands. He started the Fairy Chasm Marching Band in his long-time home in Mequon. The band would meet for a half hour on July 4th with whoever brought an instrument, play a few patriotic pieces, raise the flag, and march one block.There will be a small family funeral for Jack, and interment at Christ Church, with hope for a future musical celebration of his life.