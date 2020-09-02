1/
John Brecheisen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Brecheisen

Oak Creek - Passed away on Tuesday, September 1 surrounded by his family at the age of 66. Beloved husband of 7 years to Alice Brecheisen (Geisler). Loving dad of Erik Brecheisen, Greta (Cullen Grover) Brecheisen, and Jakob (Sara O'Connor) Brecheisen. Caring stepfather of Amanda (Ryan) Keith-Ganshert, Nicole (Robert) Ulander. Proud grandpa of Madeline Ganshert. Devoted brother of Anne "Becky" (Michael Young) Achten, Jody (Scott) Willingham. Cousin of Libby (Douglas) Grady. Former husband of Doreen Brecheisen. Preceded in death by his son Christian Brecheisen and his parents Preston and Jacqueline Brecheisen.

Visitation FRIDAY, September 4, 2020 from 11-12 Noon at the Funeral Home. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Committal Prayers at Forest Hill Memorial Park to follow.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home South Suburban Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved