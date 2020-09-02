John Brecheisen

John BrecheisenOak Creek - Passed away on Tuesday, September 1 surrounded by his family at the age of 66. Beloved husband of 7 years to Alice Brecheisen (Geisler). Loving dad of Erik Brecheisen, Greta (Cullen Grover) Brecheisen, and Jakob (Sara O'Connor) Brecheisen. Caring stepfather of Amanda (Ryan) Keith-Ganshert, Nicole (Robert) Ulander. Proud grandpa of Madeline Ganshert. Devoted brother of Anne "Becky" (Michael Young) Achten, Jody (Scott) Willingham. Cousin of Libby (Douglas) Grady. Former husband of Doreen Brecheisen. Preceded in death by his son Christian Brecheisen and his parents Preston and Jacqueline Brecheisen.Visitation FRIDAY, September 4, 2020 from 11-12 Noon at the Funeral Home. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Committal Prayers at Forest Hill Memorial Park to follow.