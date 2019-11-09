|
|
John Burton
Franklin - John Francis Burton passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 6th with his family by his side. John served in the Vietnam War as a naval officer with the Royal Australian Navy - attached to the US 7th Fleet. After retirement as a senior executive with Toll Group, in Australia, John found a new home in Wisconsin, and became a real estate broker with Shorewest Realty and RE/MAX Realty 100. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Burton (Graft,) daughter Shara Burton, late son Matthew Burton, step-son Ben Cerbe (Bre Klugewicz) and step-daughter Alyson Cerbe (Matthew Schoppert).
A celebration honoring John's life of will be held on Saturday, November 16th, from 12:30 to 4:00 pm at Mimosa Breakfast & Brunch restaurant located at 9405 S 27th Street in Franklin. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019