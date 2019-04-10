|
Cochran, John C. "Pa/ Big Timer" Age 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 06, 2019, with his wife and children by his side, after a brave fight with several ailments. John was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on November 16, 1944, son to Robert "Lynn" & Margret (nee Dolski) Cochran. John graduated from Bay View High School in 1963. He entered active duty in the United States Air Force in May of 1964. He was deployed to Vietnam and also had a tour to Turkey and Japan. While serving in the USAF, John received his BA in Business from Wayland Baptist University, Wichita Falls, Texas in 1982. John retired in 1984, as a Master Sergeant after serving 20 years as a Training Supervisor and Environmental Support Technician. He continued his career as the Utility Superintendent of Big Spring, Texas and retired from Brookfield, Wisconsin Waste Water Treatment Plant in 2007. John met the love of his life; Mary Ann Bowen in 1965 while stationed at Bunker Hill USAF Base. They married on June 11, 1966. They have two children, Curtis E. Cochran born April 10, 1971 and Christina J. (nee Cochran) Mayville born August 2, 1973. John and Ann remained happily married for 52 years. John certainly loved his cars, especially his Corvettes. His other hobbies included Lionel Trains and building RC Cars. He was a member of the Wisconsin Central Corvette Club and a member of the Milwaukee Lionel Train Club, serving in several offices. John is survived by his wife Ann Cochran, son Curtis (Jade) Cochran, daughter Christina (David) Mayville, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, four brothers, one sister, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Preceding him in death are his parents and one brother. Visitation Saturday April 13, at the Funeral Home from 10 AM until time of Service at 12 Noon. Interment with full Military Honors will follow the service at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019