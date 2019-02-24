Dubey, John C John passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019 at the age of 59, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife Joan (nee Dassow) of 33 years. John is preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Susan Dubey. John is survived by brothers Mike (Cindy), Jeff (Diane) Dubey and sister Bonni (Rick) Bartelme. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. John was the VP of Operations at Imprex Inc. and worked there for 42 years. He started at Imprex at the young age of 16 and worked his way up through the organization. John's Imprex family meant the world to him and he is going to be greatly missed. A special thank you to the Doctors, PA's, Nurses, Respiratory Specialists and support staff at the Froedtert TICU. A heartfelt thank you to the nurses on 4NW-each and every one of you deserves the Daisy Award. Your care for John over the years was nothing short of the absolute best. Dr. Franco, Dr. Johnson, and Dr. Roza, your care, compassion and friendship over the years will always be cherished. To his Transplant Coordinators both past and present, we couldn't have made it through this journey without you. You hold a special place in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations to Children's Hospital of WI- Organ Transplants or Donate Life - Wisconsin. Visitation to be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 12PM - 2:45PM. Funeral Service to follow at 3PM. Private inurnment to be held at a later date.



