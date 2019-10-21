Services
John C. Henninger, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 21, 2019.

John was born in Bloomington, IL, and grew up throughout West Central Illinois before joining the U.S. Navy at the age of 20. He proudly served in the Navy for four years as an air traffic controlman on the USS Wasp. His travels while in the Navy, combined with those from his later involvement in Indy Car racing, allowed him to visit six of the seven world continents. John worked for Bear Automotive for 31 years and later with Goodyear Tire and Rubber company for eight years.

Surviving are his wife, Berta Henninger; eldest son, John; youngest son, James; sister, Sue Campana; and his indoor and outdoor pets.

A private interment will be held in the future at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain, NC.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to the veteran's hospital of your choice.

The online register is available at

www.grocefuneralhome.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
