|
|
Jorgensen , John C. Went Home to be with his Precious Savior on Friday, April 19, 2019, at the age of 72 years. Beloved and faithful husband of Rosemarie "Rosie" (nee Hartmann) for 25 years. Cherished dad of Cheryl Jorgensen (fiance Mike Zenda). Loving stepdad of Gary Jr. (Amy) Bronecki. Proud grandpa of Ryan and Jaclyn Pesch. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his first wife Connie. The family wishes to thank those who cared for John during his final years and days. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 2:00 PM, until time of Service at 4:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield. Private interment Prairie Home Cemetery. "For to me, to live is Christ and to die is to gain." Philippians 1:21 To receive this obit/directions text 1843375 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019