John C. NelsonSussex - Of Sussex, WI. Formerly of Park Falls, WI. Passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020. Age 83 years. Beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Schmidtke). He was preceded in death by his parents, Stella and John Nelson. Loving dad of John K. (Mary) Nelson. Very proud grandpa of Abby and Jacob. Der brother of Jean (Gerald) Perkovich of Chippewa Falls, WI. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. Committal Services for John and Helen will be held on Sat. July 11 at 11 AM at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls, WI. John was a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge and the Order of the Eastern Star.