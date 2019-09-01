|
John C. Patzke
Milwaukee - John passed away August 19, 2019 at age 87. Survived by his loving wife Nancy, daughter Nancy (Thomas) Lampman, grandson Johnathan (Amber Noltemeyer) Woodward, stepdaughters Marcia (Kent) Eliason, Debra Krzyzanek, Rhonda (Jeff) Trickey, and many other extended family members, friends, and colleagues.
John was preceded in death by his wife Paulyn, brother Paul, daughter Susan Woodward, and parents George and Edith.
John was a CPA with Haskins & Sells, chairman of Badger Savings in Shorewood, and retired as senior vice president of North Shore Bank. His talents were shared with various corporate and nonprofit boards including TYME Corporation and the San Camillus Foundation, and as a mentor of many small business owners through SCORE.
Memorial donations in honor of John may be made to the or Smile Train.
Services have been held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019