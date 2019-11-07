Resources
John C. Possell

Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, November 6, 2019, age 75 years. Loving father of Margaret (Meg) Waloschek and Jane Possell (John Van Houten) and stepfather of George Gonis and Anna O'Connor (Bryan). Dear grandfather of Juliana, Eleanor, Jack, and Annalena, and step-grandfather to Alexa and Paul. Dear brother of Judith Splan and special uncle of Lisa Splan. Former husband of Suzanne Possell and Marla Gonis. Valued friend of Tanya Henry. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. John most enjoyed the laughter and talents of his grandchildren as well as stocks and investing, golfing and playing cards. He cherished his work at Milwaukee Careers Cooperative helping others find employment. He also enjoyed teaching at M.A.T.C. and elsewhere throughout his career. Visitation Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial contributions to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
