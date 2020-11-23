1/
John C. Skoog
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John C. Skoog

Menomonee Falls - Passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020 at age 76. Beloved husband of Sondra for 40 years. Loving father of Barb (Rick) Grossmann, Sandi, and John. Grandfather of Cameron, Jake, Brennan, Hannah, Jenna, Joey, and Alex.

Preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Esther and brothers Larry and Jay.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4pm until time of Memorial Service at 6pm. Memorials directed to the Humane Society are appreciated.

"Go Lions"






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved