John C. SkoogMenomonee Falls - Passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020 at age 76. Beloved husband of Sondra for 40 years. Loving father of Barb (Rick) Grossmann, Sandi, and John. Grandfather of Cameron, Jake, Brennan, Hannah, Jenna, Joey, and Alex.Preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Esther and brothers Larry and Jay.Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4pm until time of Memorial Service at 6pm. Memorials directed to the Humane Society are appreciated."Go Lions"