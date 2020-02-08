|
|
John C. Walter "Captain Ron"
Jackson - Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the age of 71. Loving husband of Joyce for 45 years. Dear brother of James (Ruth) Walter, Judy Budnick, and Jeanne (Kevin) Witt. Also loved by other relatives and friends.
Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home, THURSDAY, February 13, 2020 from 3-5 PM. Celebration of Life with Military Honors at 5 PM. Private inurnment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's memory to WI Veterans Homes appreciated.
John was a proud US Army veteran serving as MP during the Vietnam War. He earned the Certification in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM) and worked for Koss and Rockwell for many years. John was also a tax professional with H&R Block for 10 years.
John loved to garden, fish and travel the world. He owned the Uncommon Plant Shop with rare and unusual bulbs.
His family and friends called him Captain Ron for his love of fishing and his great sense of humor.
"God grant that I may live to fish for another day, but when my final cast is made I then most humbly pray, when nestled in your landing net as I lay peacefully asleep, You'll smile at me and judge that I'm "good enough to keep."
-The Fisherman's Prayer
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020