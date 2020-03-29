Resources
Dr. John Cafaro

Dr. John Cafaro Notice
Brookfield - age 84, of Brookfield, passed away on March 13, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judith Cafaro; his children Dr. John (Dr. Theresa) Cafaro, Michael Cafaro, Brother Damian "Christopher" Cafaro, and Kara Cafaro Pickerell; grandchildren Dominic Cafaro, Sophia Cafaro, Jackson Pickerell, Louis Cafaro, and Aidan Pickerell; and brother Anthony (Maureen) Cafaro.

Services for John will be held at a later date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to any .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2020
