Dr. John Cafaro
Brookfield - age 84, of Brookfield, passed away on March 13, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judith Cafaro; his children Dr. John (Dr. Theresa) Cafaro, Michael Cafaro, Brother Damian "Christopher" Cafaro, and Kara Cafaro Pickerell; grandchildren Dominic Cafaro, Sophia Cafaro, Jackson Pickerell, Louis Cafaro, and Aidan Pickerell; and brother Anthony (Maureen) Cafaro.
Services for John will be held at a later date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to any .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2020