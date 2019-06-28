|
|
Librera, John Charles John Charles Librera, 68, of Fort Myers, Florida (formerly of Brookfield, Wisconsin) passed away peacefully at home on June 25, 2019. John had a distinguished career as an American Family Insurance agent in Milwaukee and Brookfield, Wisconsin. He ranked among the company's top agencies in sales and service for 35 years before retiring to Florida in 2006 to pursue his passion for golf. John was a long time member of Oconomowoc Golf Club and Cypress Lake Country Club where he scored a hole-in-one on Nov. 28, 2004 (hole #5, 5 wood) and another hole-in-one on Dec. 2, 2004 (hole #13, 8 iron) Survivors include a son, John Paul Librera, of Arizona; significant other Brenda Muelbl, of Fort Myers, Florida; two sisters Dianne (Fredrick), Saunders of Wisconsin and Marilyn Denter of South Carolina; first wife Barbara Librera of Arizona; and second wife, Rita Librera of Florida. John is further survived by nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Jessica Crider Librera; his parents John and Virginia (Betty) Librera; his sister Donna Gengler; and his nephew Dustin Gengler. Often among the first to reach out to-and then follow up with-friends and acquaintances facing the joys and struggles of life's journey, many will miss John's generous, caring spirit and loving, supportive phone calls Per John's wishes no memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hope Healthcare (Hospice) Services, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, Florida 33908 whose staff and volunteers helped John on his final leg of life's journey.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2019