John Christopher "Chris" Gallagher
Shorewood - Husband of Carol Gallagher, passed from this life on January 15, 2020, at the age of 58.
Born October 17, 1961, in Chicago, Illinois, Chris was the son of Robert and Carmen Gallagher, Egg Harbor Wisconsin.
Chris received his bachelor's degree in architectural studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1984 and became a registered architect in 1989. He has been a part of Eppstein Uhen Architects in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for the last 25 years, where he served as a senior design architect, principal, and shareholder.
Community service included volunteering for Shorewood Little League as both coach and president, contributing to the Village of Shorewood's Plan Commission, Park Commission and Design Review Board, and, most recently, serving on the board of directors for CommonBond Communities.
Chris was a humble and gentle man who worked hard and loved his family. He was the grateful husband of Carol, devoted father of Meghan (Matias Baez), Mac, Patrick, Ellen, Conor, and Riley, and beloved son of Robert and Carmen Gallagher of Egg Harbor, Wisconsin. He was an awesome brother to Susan (Sam Al-Saadi), Mert (Paul Larsen), James (Jean), Thomas (Catriona), Matthew (Kristin), and Neal (Jennie). He will be greatly missed by all, including his aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, many cousins, and many friends and colleagues.
Visitation is Tuesday, January 21, from 4:00-8:00pm at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10280 N. Port Washington Rd, Mequon, and Wednesday, January 22, at St. Robert Catholic Church, 4019 N. Farwell Ave, Shorewood, from 10:00-10:45am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Eppstein Uhen Foundation or to
CommonBond Communities.
Commonbond.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020