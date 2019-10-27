Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Spangler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Clinton Spangler


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Clinton Spangler Notice
John Clinton Spangler

Age 86, passed away on October 23, 2019. He was born in Barron, Wisconsin on January 7, 1933 to Ralph and Laura Spangler. He was brought up in Concordia and Great Bend Kansas. He graduated from Ottawa University in Kansas and the American Baptist Seminary of the West in Berkeley, California. On April 9, 1955 he married Ruth Elizabeth Howell. They lived in the Madison area for most their 61 years together, where John worked for the State of Wisconsin for over 30 years. John loved fishing, golfing, football, music, eating food and working on his computer.

He is survived by his daughter Sharon Alfano (James) of Nyack, New York, Carol O'Dell (Patrick) of Hales Corners, Wisconsin; granddaughters Heather Hoff (Jeff) of Yorktown Heights, New York, and Emily O'Dell of Greendale, Wisconsin; great-grandchildren include Ava, Audrey, Henry and Nathan Hoff of Yorktown Heights, New York. Memorial service at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Saturday, November 9 at 9:30 AM. John and Ruth's urns will be interred together near her parent's grave at Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville, Wisconsin on Saturday, November 9.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline