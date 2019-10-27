|
John Clinton Spangler
Age 86, passed away on October 23, 2019. He was born in Barron, Wisconsin on January 7, 1933 to Ralph and Laura Spangler. He was brought up in Concordia and Great Bend Kansas. He graduated from Ottawa University in Kansas and the American Baptist Seminary of the West in Berkeley, California. On April 9, 1955 he married Ruth Elizabeth Howell. They lived in the Madison area for most their 61 years together, where John worked for the State of Wisconsin for over 30 years. John loved fishing, golfing, football, music, eating food and working on his computer.
He is survived by his daughter Sharon Alfano (James) of Nyack, New York, Carol O'Dell (Patrick) of Hales Corners, Wisconsin; granddaughters Heather Hoff (Jeff) of Yorktown Heights, New York, and Emily O'Dell of Greendale, Wisconsin; great-grandchildren include Ava, Audrey, Henry and Nathan Hoff of Yorktown Heights, New York. Memorial service at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Saturday, November 9 at 9:30 AM. John and Ruth's urns will be interred together near her parent's grave at Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville, Wisconsin on Saturday, November 9.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2019