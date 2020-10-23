John Craig SchmutzerWauwatosa - Called to his Eternal Home Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Age 24. Dearest son of Craig and Lynn (nee Rewolinski). Caring brother and best friend to Katy and Bucky. Loving grandson of Dolores Rewolinski. Welcomed into Heaven by his grandparents, Anthony Joseph and Marjorie Rose Schmutzer; and Clemence H. Rewolinski. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Private Family Services Held. A Foundation in John's name will be established to focus on animal welfare, care and training. Details will follow in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Foundation appreciated.John was a 2014 graduate of Wauwatosa West High School and continued his studies at UW-Madison where he majored in Finance, Investments and Banking - graduating in May of 2018. Following a summer internship with them, John continued working for Jeffries Financial Group in New York where he was an Analyst for the Healthcare Division. He loved what he did and he was surrounded by people for which he had great admiration. But, missing his roots, he returned home and began work as a Commercial Banking Analyst and Loan Underwriter for BMO Harris. Besides his love of animals, John had a passion for wine, loved travel, Fall was his favorite time of year and he loved classical music - his favorites: Albinoni and Rameau. Above all, John loved his family. For now, our Quartet will be a Trio until we meet again. John is at Peace and we know that Love leaves more behind than Death can take away.