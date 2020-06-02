John D. Balaban
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John D. Balaban

Milwaukee - Passed away May 31, 2020 at the age of 62 years. Beloved husband of the late Annette (nee Hubbird). Loving father of Christie and Danielle Balaban. Dear grandfather of Emilio, Elijah, Anjanette, Marsiah, Tarra, Giovani, Nadia, Lucas and Annetta. Son of Patricia and the late David Balaban. Brother of John McRae, Alice Stimmel, Jodie Shor, the late Dana and the late Mark. Boyfriend of Martha Flores. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Private Memorial Services will be held at Schaff Funeral Home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 2, 2020
John was a good hard working man. I pray the family has peace.
Maribel Rivas
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved