John D. BalabanMilwaukee - Passed away May 31, 2020 at the age of 62 years. Beloved husband of the late Annette (nee Hubbird). Loving father of Christie and Danielle Balaban. Dear grandfather of Emilio, Elijah, Anjanette, Marsiah, Tarra, Giovani, Nadia, Lucas and Annetta. Son of Patricia and the late David Balaban. Brother of John McRae, Alice Stimmel, Jodie Shor, the late Dana and the late Mark. Boyfriend of Martha Flores. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Private Memorial Services will be held at Schaff Funeral Home.