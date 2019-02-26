Resources
More Obituaries for John Bird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. Bird

Notice Condolences Flowers

John D. Bird Notice
Bird, John D. On Wednesday, February 20th, 2019, John D. Bird, devoted father, loving partner and good friend, passed away at the age of 88 in Chapel Hill, N.C. John was born on June 29th,1930, in Milwaukee, WI to John Sr. and Lois (Cormany) Bird; brother of Charles. John graduated from Northwestern University, received his JD from Marquette University and practiced law for 40 years in Milwaukee. He married beloved Miriam (Mimi) Young in 1959. They raised two sons, David and Peter, in Whitefish Bay, WI and remained there until Mimi's death in 2002. John moved to Chapel Hill in 2006. He survived lung cancer and then thrived in his NC home, relishing time with his family, loving partner Susanna Chabinak-Uhlig and her daughter, Suzette, and many friends who describe him as a warm, educated, eloquent and erudite gentleman. He was a vibrant and cherished member of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. John is survived by his sons, David (Julie) and Peter (Laura), partner Susanna, and grandsons Carter, Alex, Leo and Charlie, and granddaughter Katherine. Memorial services will be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory would be welcomed at Special Olympics Orange County, 200 Plant Rd, Chapel Hill, NC 27514. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.