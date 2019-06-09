|
Fitch, John D. John D. Fitch, age 50, passed away suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday, May 28. As a husband, father, son, sibling, and friend, John was unparalleled. A 1987 graduate of Nicolet High School, John was a three sport Varsity athlete and a successful student. He went on to Miami of Ohio where he received a degree in Economics and later Northwestern University where he received his MBA. His Nicolet and Miami friends remained close and were often together on the golf course or sharing insults over a beer. Professionally, John started in sales at Rite-Hite and later worked in the medical device industry. He enjoyed his team at W.L. Gore and the many managers, sales reps, doctors, and hospital administrators he worked with over the years. While John took pride in his work, he was most proud of his son, Alex. Like his father, John coached his son in little league and did his best to never miss a game. He admired the person Alex was becoming and perhaps saw himself in Alex's snappy comebacks. He would never miss Alex growing up if he had had a choice. John was an amazing husband. He was funny, kind, and joyful. He and his wife Wendy enjoyed traveling, drinking wine, eating good food, watching television, and spending time with friends. The circle of friends was always large because John's friendly personality was infectious. In addition to Alex and Wendy, John is survived by parents John A. Fitch and Janet Fitch, his sisters Becky and Kati, his brother Andy (Kristin McTigue), Wendy's mother Meg, brother Drake (Renee), sister Diane, and nieces and nephews. He is mourned by loving aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as by his former wife Christine Davis. A celebration of John's life is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12 at the Atrium, 2107 E. Capital Drive, Shorewood, WI. 2:00 visitation, 3:00 service, 4:00-6:00 celebration. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Shorewood Seed Foundation or Shorewood Booster Club in John's name is appreciated if so inclined.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019