Genner, John D. Avid traveler, whiskey connoisseur, and all around good guy died August 23, 2019. He was 71. Born in Milwaukee on August 22, 1948 to Louis and Dorothy Genner, John was a proud member of the Boy Scouts of America achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. After graduating from West Allis Central High School in 1966 he attended the University of Wisconsin- Waukesha for a year before joining the United States Air Force. He completed two tours in Vietnam and retired after 25 years of honorable military service. A life long learner, John held multiple degrees and educational certificates. His keen interest in history took him around the globe, exploring the wonders of the world. Much to the excitement of his family, after 28 years living abroad he returned to Wisconsin and made his home for the past two years in Beaver Dam. John is predeceased by his parents Louis and Dorothy Genner, his brother Karl Genner, his grandparents, Aunts, and Uncles. He is survived by his loving daughter Lydia Genner, his nephews Jeffrey (Michelle) Genner and Ben (Lisa) Genner, his great nieces Angela and Allyson Genner, and his great nephew Alex Genner. He was greatly loved and will be immeasurably missed. Military Honors will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Schaff Funeral Home with visitation 4:00 - 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please make any memorial contributions to The Wisconsin Historical Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019