Featheringill Mortuary - FD- 1083
6322 El Cajon Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92115
619-583-9511
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
San Diego, WI
Germantown - John D. Hartzell, formerly of Germantown, alumni of University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, and a 40-year veteran of the Associated Press in Milwaukee died Wednesday, September 4th after a 6-week battle with Leukemia in his adopted home of San Diego, CA.

Referred to as the "voice of the AP" in Wisconsin, John was a career newsman who lived by his own high standards of ethical conduct and genuine love of storytelling. He had a calm and warm demeanor with a quick wit and was always ready with a good pun. He was a devoted family man who, along with his wife, uprooted his life after retirement to be close to his children and grandchildren who live in San Diego, CA.

He is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Alice Hartzell and survived by his wife Carmella, daughters Jennifer (Daniel) and Rose (Tim), 5 grandchildren, and his brothers Ron and Ken Hartzell, and sister Marilyn Brenner.

Funeral services were held at St. Therese Catholic Church in San Diego, CA on September 13th at 11am.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
