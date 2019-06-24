|
As Jack slept peacefully, in the early morning hours of June 19, 2019, the Angels came to escort him to his heavenly home at the age of 81. He was the beloved brother of Kay (Dave) Gebhard of Arizona. Proud uncle of Ginny of Arizona, Sharon "Sluggo" of California, and Mike (Lori) Gebhard of Virginia; Prouder still, great-uncle of Mike's kids Jack, Katie and Elle. Jack is survived, and will be sorely missed by his Special Friend and advocate Sandi. He enjoyed watching a variety of sports with his friend Richie and dining with all his great friends at the Lisbon Cafe. He is further survived by other relatives, Sandi's children and grandchildren, as well as a host of loyal friends. Jack proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a Quartermaster 2nd class, and always said "If I knew I was destined to remain a bachelor I would have made the Navy my career". Jack was a food and goods purveyor for Durnall Taylor and finally retired from the Security Department at Lutheran Manor. He is securing heaven with his dear friend Les Leibsle, golfing with his late buddy George Hackle and shopping with his late pal Gene Budnick. Many thanks to his devoted Caregivers at Matthews of St. Francis, My Choice Family Care and Hometown Hospice.
A Celebration of Jack's life will be held over dinner Wednesday June 26 at 6:00 PM. Please see the Funeral Home website for details. Private cremation was held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2019