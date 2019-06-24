Resources
More Obituaries for John Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. "Jack" Ryan

Notice Condolences Flowers

John D. "Jack" Ryan Notice
As Jack slept peacefully, in the early morning hours of June 19, 2019, the Angels came to escort him to his heavenly home at the age of 81. He was the beloved brother of Kay (Dave) Gebhard of Arizona. Proud uncle of Ginny of Arizona, Sharon "Sluggo" of California, and Mike (Lori) Gebhard of Virginia; Prouder still, great-uncle of Mike's kids Jack, Katie and Elle. Jack is survived, and will be sorely missed by his Special Friend and advocate Sandi. He enjoyed watching a variety of sports with his friend Richie and dining with all his great friends at the Lisbon Cafe. He is further survived by other relatives, Sandi's children and grandchildren, as well as a host of loyal friends. Jack proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a Quartermaster 2nd class, and always said "If I knew I was destined to remain a bachelor I would have made the Navy my career". Jack was a food and goods purveyor for Durnall Taylor and finally retired from the Security Department at Lutheran Manor. He is securing heaven with his dear friend Les Leibsle, golfing with his late buddy George Hackle and shopping with his late pal Gene Budnick. Many thanks to his devoted Caregivers at Matthews of St. Francis, My Choice Family Care and Hometown Hospice.
A Celebration of Jack's life will be held over dinner Wednesday June 26 at 6:00 PM. Please see the Funeral Home website for details. Private cremation was held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline