Weber, John D. Born to eternal life Saturday, April 6, 2019, age 94. Survived by wife Dorothy Ann (nee Leslie) Weber. Father of Steve (Cindy) Weber, Todd (Cheryl Lee) Weber, and Jackie (Ben) Godlewski. Stepfather to Candy (John) Dennis, Paul (Mary) VonPaumgartten, Dede ( Michael) Speich, and Pam (Michael) Buckley. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 3 brothers and other relatives and friends. Visitation at FUNERAL HOME Sunday, May 5 from 12 PM until time of Memorial Service at 2 PM, interment and military honors to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019