Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Resources
More Obituaries for John Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. Weber

Notice Condolences Flowers

John D. Weber Notice
Weber, John D. Born to eternal life Saturday, April 6, 2019, age 94. Survived by wife Dorothy Ann (nee Leslie) Weber. Father of Steve (Cindy) Weber, Todd (Cheryl Lee) Weber, and Jackie (Ben) Godlewski. Stepfather to Candy (John) Dennis, Paul (Mary) VonPaumgartten, Dede ( Michael) Speich, and Pam (Michael) Buckley. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 3 brothers and other relatives and friends. Visitation at FUNERAL HOME Sunday, May 5 from 12 PM until time of Memorial Service at 2 PM, interment and military honors to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now